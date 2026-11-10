The Colts signed Westbrook-Ikhine off their practice squad Tuesday.

Indianapolis will turn to Westbrook-Ikhine to fill the 53-man roster spot vacated by Keenan Allen, who was traded to the 49ers on Tuesday. Westbrook-Ikhine had previously been elevated from the Colts' practice squad for three straight games between Weeks 3 and 5 and failed to corral his lone target while logging 18 total snaps on offense. He'll fill a depth role in the Colts' receiving corps and could end up providing most of his value on the team's coverage and return units on special teams.