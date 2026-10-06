Westbrook-Ikhine reverted to the practice squad with Indianapolis on Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Westbrook-Ikhine was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's 30-13 win over the Commanders. The wide receiver failed to record any stats while playing 11 snaps on offense, and he added one tackle on kick coverage while logging 13 snaps with the special-teams unit. With Keenan Allen (groin) not 100 percent, it's possible that Westbrook-Ikhine is elevated again for the team's Week 5 matchup with Pittsburgh.