Westbrook-Ikhine reverted to the Colts' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Westbrook-Ikhine was elevated to the active roster for the third time this season ahead of Sunday's 34-22 loss to the Steelers. The wide receiver played seven snaps on offense, which was tied for fourth at his position with Deion Burks behind Josh Downs (60), Laquon Treadwell (57) and Keenan Allen (32). Westbrook-Ikhine failed to reel in his only target in the contest, and he will now have to be officially signed to the active roster in order to appear in another contest with Indianapolis this season.