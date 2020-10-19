Blankenship hit a 40-yard field goal and all four extra-point attempts in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Bengals.

Blankenship was perfect for a third straight week, but this was the first time in the undrafted rookie's career that he made fewer than two field goals in a game. It was a solid fantasy day for the Georgia product nonetheless, as he extended his league-high in points to 63, outpacing Justin Tucker by four. The Colts have a Week 7 bye, which leaves fantasy managers in a tough position on whether to drop him or utilize a bench spot for him. There's only a handful of kickers who qualify to be rostered through a bye week, and Blankenship could fit the mold with seven of the Colts' next eight games being played in a dome.