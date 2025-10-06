Colts' Spencer Shrader: Diagnosed with torn ACL and MCL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Shane Steichen confirmed Monday that Shrader will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee in Sunday's win over the Raiders, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.
It's a tough blow for Shrader, who had finally been making his way in the NFL as a consistent kicker after winning the Colts' job this past summer. The Colts now will need to look outside the organization for a new kicker since they don't currently employ one on the practice squad. Shrader's season ends with him making 13 of 14 field-goal attempts and all 14 extra-point tries.
