Coach Shane Steichen confirmed Monday that Shrader will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee in Sunday's win over the Raiders, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

It's a tough blow for Shrader, who had finally been making his way in the NFL as a consistent kicker after winning the Colts' job this past summer. The Colts now will need to look outside the organization for a new kicker since they don't currently employ one on the practice squad. Shrader's season ends with him making 13 of 14 field-goal attempts and all 14 extra-point tries.