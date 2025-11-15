The Commanders announced Saturday that Sinnott (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins in Madrid.

Sinnott will miss his first game of the season due to an ankle injury, after he was added to Thursday's injury report as a limited participant and then missed practice entirely Friday. In his stead, John Bates and Colson Yankoff will handle expanded depth roles behind starting tight end Zach Ertz versus Miami on Sunday.