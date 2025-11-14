Sinnott (ankle) didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Sinnott's trending in the wrong direction, as he was added to Washington's injury report as a limited participant in practice Thursday and was unable to practice in any capacity Friday. John Bates and Colson Yankoff are available to provide depth behind Zach Ertz in Madrid against the Dolphins if Sinnott's declared out.