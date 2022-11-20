JP Finlay of NBC Sports WashingtonSt-Juste is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Texans with a right ankle sprain, he reports.

St-Juste did not record a defensive statistic before sustaining this injury at some point in the second half. With the Commanders up multiple scores with less than four minutes remaining, it's likely that the cornerback will remain out for the remainder of this contest. St-Juste's next chance to play should come against the Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 27.