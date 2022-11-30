St-Juste (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

St-Juste missed his first game of the season in Week 12 with an ankle injury and remains sidelined to start Week 13 prep due to the same issue. The 25-year-old cornerback will have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Giants.

More News