St-Juste (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
St-Juste missed his first game of the season in Week 12 with an ankle injury and remains sidelined to start Week 13 prep due to the same issue. The 25-year-old cornerback will have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Giants.
