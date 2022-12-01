Young (knee) logged a limited practice Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Young logged another limited practice as he works his way toward his 2022 debut. He'll continue pushing to make that happen Sunday against the Giants, but he'll probably need to log a full practice before doing so, making his participation level Friday worth monitoring.
