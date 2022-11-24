Young (knee - ACL + MCL) was a limited participant at Washington's practice Wednesday.
Young was activated from the reserve/PUP list Monday and was able to take the practice field Wednesday, though it's uncertain whether he'll be able to play Sunday against Atlanta. The star defensive lineman has yet to play this season after tearing the ACL in his right knee last November, so the Commanders are likely to be cautious about his return. When he makes his season debut, Young will boost a Washington pass rush that ranks 11th in the NFL with 29 sacks on the campaign.
More News
-
Commanders' Chase Young: Activated from PUP list•
-
Commanders' Chase Young: Not returning for Week 11•
-
Commanders' Chase Young: Unlikely to play in Week 11•
-
Commanders' Chase Young: Expected to be activated Week 11•
-
Commanders' Chase Young: Won't be activated for Week 10•
-
Commanders' Chase Young: Still progressing with recovery•