Young (knee - ACL + MCL) was a limited participant at Washington's practice Wednesday.

Young was activated from the reserve/PUP list Monday and was able to take the practice field Wednesday, though it's uncertain whether he'll be able to play Sunday against Atlanta. The star defensive lineman has yet to play this season after tearing the ACL in his right knee last November, so the Commanders are likely to be cautious about his return. When he makes his season debut, Young will boost a Washington pass rush that ranks 11th in the NFL with 29 sacks on the campaign.

