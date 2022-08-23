The Commanders placed Young (knee) on the reserve/PUP list Tuesday.
Young is still recovering from a mid-November ACL tear and was already ruled out for the regular-season opener, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. The 2020 No. 2 overall pick will miss a minimum of four games and will be eligible to return for Week 5 against the Titans.
