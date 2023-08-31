Young (neck) continues to progress in his recovery but has yet to be cleared for contact, Ben Standig reports.

Young's status for the team's season opener against the Cardinals is now firmly in question. The Ohio State product suffered a stinger during their first preseason game and the injury has since seemingly been downplayed. However, the 24-year-old is still practicing with the team and doing individual drills to get ready for Week 1 despite his inability to make contact. He will have a doctor's appointment again this week, after failing to get clearance at his appointment last Friday, which will likely shed better light on Young's ability to be ready next Sunday.