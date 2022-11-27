Young (knee/illness) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Washington activated Young from the reserve/PUP list Monday, but the defensive end's 2022 season debut won't arrive before next Sunday's game against the Giants. Young last suited up in Week 10 of the 2021 campaign, when he tore his right ACL and MCL in a contest against Tampa Bay.
