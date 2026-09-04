Okonkwo is listed as a starting tight end on the Commanders' unofficial depth chart.

After a four-year stint to begin his career in Tennessee, Okonkwo moved on to Washington via free agency this offseason, agreeing to a three-year, $27 million contract. Considering the investment made in him, it's no surprise he's listed as a first-teamer ahead of the 2026 campaign, and with lacking competition behind him for targets in the form of John Bates (hamstring), Ben Sinnott (oblique) and Colson Yankoff, Okonkwo is poised to serve as the top TE for QB Jayden Daniels.