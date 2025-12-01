Moore was not targeted during Sunday night's 27-26 overtime loss to the Broncos.

Moore has now went without a target in four of the Commanders' last five games. The 32-year-old has appeared in 11 contests this season, catching 10 of 22 targets for 192 yards and a touchdown. With Terry McLaurin and Treylon Burks back from injury, Moore's role on the Washington's offense will likely remain minimal in the Week 14 matchup against the Vikings.