The Commanders signed Moore off their practice squad Tuesday.

Moore will rejoin Washington's 53-man roster for the second time this season, after he had previously made 11 appearances before being cut and re-signed to the practice squad earlier this month. With Noah Brown (rib) heading to injured reserve in a corresponding move, Moore could have an opportunity to reclaim a role in the Commanders' receiver rotation over the final three contests of the season. Moore had previously generated a 10-192-1 receiving line on 22 targets, though a considerable portion of his production came while the Commanders were without either or both of Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel due to injuries.