Holmes (concussion) is out for the rest of Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Holmes recorded three tackles (one solo) and a pass defensed before exiting Sunday's contest. With Kendall Fuller (knee), Benjamin St-Juste (concussion) and Tariq Castro-Fields (shoulder) all also out, rookie first-rounder Emmanuel Forbes is probably on deck for increased snaps at corner.
