Samuel (heel) will be active for Monday night's game against the Chiefs.

Samuel was able to play through a heel injury during the Commanders' Week 6 win over the Chargers, but it prevented him from playing against the Cowboys in Week 7. The seventh-year pro was able to string together a full week of practices, and he and fellow wideout Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) will both suit up against Kansas City on Monday. The returns of Samuel and McLaurin will give the Commanders a much-needed boost on offense with Marcus Mariota under center after Jayden Daniels (hamstring) was ruled out for Week 8.