The Commanders selected Hampton in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 161st overall.

The two-year starter for Washington has bounced around a litany of different starting secondary spots over the course of his six-year collegiate career, but Hampton finally seemed to find his home as a strong safety leading the team in tackles (105) last season. Given Hampton's height and freakishly long arms/wingspan, the soon-to-be 24-year-old will probably stick at safety at the professional level. It's possible the Commanders could shift prized offseason signing Jeremy Chinn back over to free safety to make room for Hampton as a box safety early on, but more than likely the rookie will have to carve out a role on special teams to begin his career.