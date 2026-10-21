Stevens made his only field-goal try and converted both of his extra-point attempts during Monday's 23-17 loss at San Francisco.

The Commanders' offense put forth a mostly-uninspiring effort in Week 6, but Stevens made the most of his limited opportunities, including a 51-yard field goal to put the team on the scoreboard after its first drive of the night. Two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terry McLaurin ruptured his patellar tendon Monday, and regular starting running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt went to IR with a groin injury before the game, neither of which bodes well for Washington's general offensive outlook for the coming weeks. Stevens and the Commanders will take on the Eagles in Week 8 after their bye in Week 7.