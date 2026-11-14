Stevens made his only field-goal attempt and was successful on all three of his extra-point tries in Thursday's 24-21 win over the Giants.

Stevens began the scoring in the contest with a 46-yard field goal early in the second period. That ended up being his only FG try of the game, but he made all three of his PAT attempts. Stevens continued what has been a mostly fine rookie campaign -- he's made 17 of 20 field-goal attempts, with all three of his misses coming from 50-plus yards. However, he's just 15-for-18 on point-after tries.