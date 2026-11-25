Stevens went 5-for-5 on field-goal attempts and made his only PAT during Monday night's 22-20 win over the Bengals.

Stevens had himself a career night in Week 11. The kicker made all five field goals in the second half, converting attempts from 36, 40, 25 and 41 yards before nailing a 26-yard game winner as time expired in regulation. Stevens has now gone 22-for-25 on field-goal tries, including 4-for-7 from 50-plus yards, while making 16 of 19 extra-point attempts over the first 10 games of his rookie campaign.