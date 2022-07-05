Brown isn't likely to have an every-down role this year, but he did run with the first-team offense in Terry McLaurin's absence throughout most of the offseason program, Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports reports.

The 2021 third-round pick actually opened his rookie season as a starter, but he lost the job after a slow start and then dealt with a knee injury. Brown ultimately caught only 12 of 25 targets for 165 yards in 15 games (six starts), and the Commanders then took WR Jahan Dotson in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The team likely envisions a top three comprised of Terry McLaurin, Dotson and a finally healthy Curtis Samuel, with Brown perhaps coming off the bench as a part-time deep threat. Injuries could always throw a hitch in that plan, of course, in which case Brown could have an opportunity to make starts again.