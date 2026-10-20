Brown hauled in his only target for six yards during Monday's 23-17 loss versus San Francisco.

Despite Terry McLaurin (knee) exiting early in the loss to the 49ers, Brown wasn't on the field more than usual. He wasn't any more productive, either, catching just one pass for the second straight contest. McLaurin will miss the remainder of the 2026 campaign after it was announced Tuesday that he had been diagnosed with a torn left patellar tendon. However, that doesn't mean Brown will be more involved moving forward, considering the Commanders still have Antonio Williams, Stefon Diggs and Treylon Burks in the mix.