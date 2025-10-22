default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Luvu finished with six tackles (three solo) in a Week 7 loss to Dallas on Sunday.

Luvu finished third on the Commanders in tackles in the defeat. Of his six stops, two went for a loss. The veteran linebacker has posted 40 tackles, including 2.0 sacks, along with one defensed pass through seven games this season.

More News