Commanders' Frankie Luvu: Secures six stops Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luvu finished with six tackles (three solo) in a Week 7 loss to Dallas on Sunday.
Luvu finished third on the Commanders in tackles in the defeat. Of his six stops, two went for a loss. The veteran linebacker has posted 40 tackles, including 2.0 sacks, along with one defensed pass through seven games this season.
