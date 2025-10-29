Martin made two tackles (two solo), including 2.0 sacks, during Washington's loss to the Chiefs on Monday.

Martin's performance was one of the few bright spots for the Commanders during Monday's loss, as the veteran defensive end brought his statistical totals across eight regular-season appearances to 20 tackles (nine solo), including 3.5 sacks. The eighth-year veteran, now on the seventh team of his NFL career, is already within striking distance of tallying new career-best totals across the board in his inaugural campaign with the Commanders. He'll work to keep up his momentum Week 9 at home against Seattle.