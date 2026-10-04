Croskey-Merritt carried the ball nine times for a season-low 15 yards and caught two of four targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Colts.

The Commanders' running game struggled to get anything going against an Indy front seven led by DeForest Buckner, especially once Marcus Mariota (knee) was replaced under center by seventh-round rookie Athan Kaliakmanis, but Croskey-Merritt was able to salvage his production to some extent with a 35-yard catch and run on a screen pass in the first quarter that helped set up a field goal. His 11 touches led the Washington backfield, while Austin Ekeler saw five in his season debut and rookie Kaytron Allen got three, but that division of labor came with Rachaad White (shoulder) on the shelf. Croskey-Merritt's ability to improve on his numbers could depend on whether Jayden Daniels (elbow) can return at quarterback for Washington in a Week 5 home game against the Giants.