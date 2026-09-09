Croskey-Merritt practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday due to a groin injury.

Croskey-Merritt initially suffered an undisclosed injury in an Aug. 22 practice that coach Dan Quinn clarified as to the running back's lower body not long after. While the running back was able to return to the practice field Sept. 1, Croskey-Merritt's activity level wasn't known until this week. He still has some work to do ahead of Sunday's Week 1 matchup at Philadelphia, while fellow RB Rachaad White (hamstring) avoided the Commanders' injury report entirely Wednesday.