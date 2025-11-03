Croskey-Merritt rushed the ball 12 times for 38 yards in Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Seahawks.

Croskey-Merritt managed double-digit rushing attempts for the fourth time in his last five games, though he also ceded a significant amount of work to Chris Rodriguez. The split backfield wasn't solely a product of garbage time, as Croskey-Merritt out-touched Rodriguez only 5-4 at halftime. Washington's choice to change the touch allocation may have come as a result of Croskey-Merritt's inefficiency, as he's now been held below 4.0 yards per carry in four consecutive games while failing to log a rush of at least 20 yards in that span. Overall, he has been held below 40 yards from scrimmage in three straight contests.