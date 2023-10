Crowder played all three of his snaps on special teams in Sunday's 24-16 win over Atlanta.

After recording his first two catches of the season in the Commanders' Week 5 loss to the Bears, Crowder was phased out on offense Sunday while all of Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel, Dyami Brown and Byron Pringle played ahead of him at receiver. Crowder should continue to dress on most game days due to his duties as the Commanders' top punt returner.