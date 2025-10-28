default-cbs-image
Newton (ankle) has returned to action in Monday night's contest against Kansas City, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Newton sustained an ankle injury in the first half, but he was ultimately able to return to action. The 23-year-old is back in his role as a top reserve option behind Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw on the defensive line.

