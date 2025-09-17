default-cbs-image
Bates (groin) did not practice Wednesday.

Bates was injured in the first half of last Thursday night's loss to the Packers, and coach Dan Quinn said Monday that Bates is a "long shot" to play in Week 3 against the Raiders. Ben Sinnott and Colson Yankoff are next up at tight end behind starter Zach Ertz.

