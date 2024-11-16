Bates caught two passes on three targets for 17 yards during Thursday's 26-18 loss to the Commanders.

Bates had gone catchless the last two games, but he finished Thursday's game third in both receptions and receiving yards behind Austin Ekeler (eight catches for 89 yards) and Zach Ertz (six receptions for 47 yards). Bates played in just 30 percent of the Commanders' offensive snaps, and he's been hovering around that rate as he operates as the Commanders' No. 2 tight end behind Ertz and ahead of Ben Sinnott. Through 11 regular-season games, Bates has played 295 snaps on offense and accumulated five catches (on eight targets) for 51 yards.