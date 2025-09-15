Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Monday that Bates (groin) is a "long shot" to play Sunday versus Las Vegas, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Bates was injured in the second quarter in last Thursday's loss to the Packers. Though he will have had extended time to recover, it doesn't appear the veteran tight end will be able to suit up Sunday. Ben Sinnott and Colson Yankoff could both see more snaps than usual against the Raiders, though Zach Ertz -- who logged 89 percent of Washington's defensive snaps Week 2 -- will likely continue to carry a heavy workload as the team's top tight end.