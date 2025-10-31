Gay (back) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest against the Seahawks, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Gay didn't practice last Saturday due to a back injury and then was ruled out ahead of Monday's eventual loss at Kansas City. Matthew Wright filled in for Gay and connected on his only kick (a PAT), but the former reverted to the practice squad Tuesday and was promptly cut, signaling that Gay was set to return to action Week 9. After progressing from no activity Wednesday to limited Thursday and then full Friday, Gay has done just that and will resume placekicking duties for the Commanders on Sunday.