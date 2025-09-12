Gay made one of three field-goal attempts and connected on his only PAT try in Thursday's 27-18 loss to the Packers.

Gay made a 51-yard field-goal attempt but then missed from 58 and 52, continuing his struggles from 50-plus yards out after making only three of nine such kicks in 2024 with the Colts. Washington had a surprisingly tough time moving the ball Thursday, netting only 230 yards of total offense. Gay's lack of accuracy from distance coupled with modest offensive output from the Commanders isn't a formula for fantasy success.