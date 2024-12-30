Zaccheaus caught eight of nine targets for 85 receiving yards and a touchdown while adding eight rushing yards on his lone attempt in Sunday's overtime win over Atlanta.

Zaccheaus followed up last week's impressive two-score showing with another strong fantasy performance in Week 17. The former Falcon set a new career-high in receiving yards (540) against his old club following Sunday's output. Zaccheaus' recent string of strong play has put the receiver on the map in most formats for a Week 18 matchup against the Cowboys next Sunday.