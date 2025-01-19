Cosmi suffered a knee injury in Saturday's divisional-round game against the Lions and is questionable to return.
Cosmi got rolled up on during Washington's touchdown run in the second quarter. He was pinned backward for a few seconds and then had to be helped off the field. Trent Scott took over at right guard in his place.
