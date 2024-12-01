The Commanders elevated Gonzalez from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's matchup versus Tennessee.

This move became a foregone conclusion when Austin Seibert was placed on injured reserve Friday due to a groin injury. Gonzalez did well serving as the Commanders' kicker in Weeks 10 and 11, making all three of his field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries. Seibert came back for Week 12 but struggled against Dallas and subsequently landed on IR, opening the door for Gonzalez to reprise his role as the team's kicker. He's now been elevated three times on the campaign, so Washington will need to sign Gonzalez to their active roster in order for him to continue kicking on game day beyond this week.