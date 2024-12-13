Gonzalez (foot) was a full participant at the Commanders' practice Thursday.
Gonzalez opened the week as a limited participant with a foot injury, but he appears to have progressed past that. The kicker will draw another start in place of Austin Seibert (groin) on Sunday against the Saints.
