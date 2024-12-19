Gonzalez (foot) was a full practice participant Thursday.
The Commanders list him with a foot injury, but coach Dan Quinn said an absence from practice Wednesday was due to the birth of Gonzalez's child. A quick return to practice suggests he'll be ready for Sunday's home game against the Eagles.
