Cornelius Johnson: Let go from Green Bay
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Packers waived Johnson on Tuesday, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.
Johnson was a seventh-round pick by the Chargers last year and has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game. This preseason, Johnson logged 78 offensive snaps and caught six of his seven targets for 50 scoreless yards.
