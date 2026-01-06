The Ravens signed Johnson to a reserve/future contract Monday, Justin Robertson of the team's official site reports.

Johnson joined the Ravens' practice squad in early September after failing to make the Packers' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He was not elevated to the active roster, but the 2024 seventh-rounder will stay in Baltimore as a member of the team's 90-man roster following the Super Bowl. Johnson will participate in OTAs, minicamp and training camp for the Ravens and will aim at earning a spot on the team's active roster for the 2026 campaign.