Lamb (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Lamb is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks due to the high left ankle sprain that he suffered early on during this past Sunday's loss at Chicago. Since then, all of Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones and coach Brian Schottenheimer haven't said anything definitive regarding Lamb's status for a Week 4 showdown with the Packers, but Schottenheimer told Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site on Wednesday, "We can beat the Packers without CeeDee [Lamb} and [RG Tyler Booker] and the guys we're missing." Dallas can rule out Lamb at any point, but the team may wait until it posts its final injury report of the week Friday before making a decision on that front.