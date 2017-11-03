Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Clears concussion protocol
Beasley said Friday that he cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and will play in Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Beasley was held out of practice Wednesday and limited Thursday, but it sounds as if he returned to full participation Friday. Barring a late setback, he'll fill his usual role as the Cowboys' slot receiver in three-wide formations, facing a Kansas City defense that's been gashed by wideouts all season. The favorable matchup by no means ensures results, considering Beasley has fallen shy of 35 receiving yards every week this season.
