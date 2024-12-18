Wilson (elbow) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Wilson logged five solo tackles across 46 defensive snaps during the Cowboys' 30-14 win over the Panthers this past Sunday. However, it appears he may have picked up an elbow injury in the process, which limited his participation in the Cowboys' first official practice of the week. Wilson will have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. In the eight regular-season games since the Cowboys' Week 7 bye, Wilson has logged 44 tackles (25 solo), including 1.5 sacks, two pass defenses, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.