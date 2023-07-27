Tolbert worked with the first-team offense Wednesday during the first day of training camp, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The South Alabama product is trying to put a rough rookie season behind him, and he looked good to begin camp while making a number of nice catches. Tolbert is hoping to establish himself as the Cowboys' No. 4 wideout this season, but even in a potent passing game his fantasy value in that role figures to be limited as long as CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup are all healthy.