default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Blue (heel) participated in Tuesday's training camp practice, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Blue missed the Cowboys' first two preseason games while recovering from a bruised heel, but his participation in team drills during Tuesday's practice indicates that he is making progress toward being available for Friday's preseason finale against the Falcons. The rookie fifth-round pick saw some work with the first-team offense prior to his injury, and once he's fully healthy, he'll have the opportunity to compete against Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams for snaps out of the backfield.

More News