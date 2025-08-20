Blue (heel) participated in Tuesday's training camp practice, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Blue missed the Cowboys' first two preseason games while recovering from a bruised heel, but his participation in team drills during Tuesday's practice indicates that he is making progress toward being available for Friday's preseason finale against the Falcons. The rookie fifth-round pick saw some work with the first-team offense prior to his injury, and once he's fully healthy, he'll have the opportunity to compete against Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams for snaps out of the backfield.