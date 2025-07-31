Thomas (knee) was participating fully in training camp Wednesday, Tyler Reed of Sports Illustrated reports.

Thomas missed his entire rookie year with a knee injury, but is now healthy and competing for the interim left tackle job with Tyler Guyton (knee) out 4-to-6 weeks. The Louisiana native has impressed so far, standing his ground in drills against some of the Cowboys' top pass rushers such as Marshawn Kneeland and Donovan Ezeiruaku.